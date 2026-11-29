LAHORE: Pakistan’s worsening air pollution crisis has once again drawn international attention, with Lahore emerging as the world’s most polluted major city on November 28, as its Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 400. Peshawar and Sargodha also recorded hazardous pollution levels, highlighting the growing scale of the smog crisis across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Swiss air quality monitoring organisation IQAir, Lahore topped the global ranking between 9am and 10am, followed by Kabul with an AQI of 304 and Delhi at 238. The situation was equally alarming within Pakistan, where Peshawar recorded an AQI of 414 and Sargodha 404 during the same period.

Pollution levels varied sharply across Lahore. Allama Iqbal Town recorded an alarming AQI of 680, while other monitoring stations, including ARM and ARC, registered 557 and 461 respectively. Even relatively less polluted areas, such as Barki Road, reported an AQI of 208.

Although Lahore’s AQI declined to 293 by 1pm, the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) remained extremely high, reaching 43.6 times the World Health Organisation’s annual guideline value. Such pollution poses serious health risks, particularly to children, elderly people and those suffering from respiratory and cardiovascular conditions.

The pollution crisis also affected other Pakistani cities. Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan reported very unhealthy air quality, while several other urban centres recorded similarly concerning levels.

Vehicular emissions, industrial pollution and the burning of agricultural residue are among the principal contributors to smog. Unfavourable winter weather conditions further aggravate the problem by trapping pollutants close to the ground.

Residents have been advised to minimise outdoor activities, remain indoors where possible and wear N95 masks when going outside.

The recurring smog crisis is no longer merely an environmental concern; it is a serious public health emergency. The repeated deterioration of air quality raises fundamental questions about the effectiveness of pollution-control policies and the commitment of authorities to addressing the sources of this growing threat. .. Source