CHITRAL: Pakistan’s northern areas may soon become more accessible to international tourists following the launch of a luxury air safari service connecting Islamabad with Skardu, Gilgit and Chitral.

Dubai-based company Jetrique has introduced the service as part of its efforts to promote high-end tourism in Pakistan. The initiative aims to attract international visitors, investors and travellers looking for comfortable and exclusive ways to explore the country’s spectacular mountain regions.

The first flight from Islamabad arrived in Skardu on November 25, carrying a delegation of tourism professionals and industry representatives. Among those travelling were Nazimullah Baig, Managing Director of Discovery Pakistan and focal person for business development and coordination at the Prime Minister’s Office, and Abdul Rahim, Director of North Face.

The visiting delegation was warmly received by local tourism and business representatives. Those present included Ayaz Shigri, President of the Skardu Chamber of Commerce, representatives of the Alpine Club, Shamshad Hussain, Managing Director of Expedition Asia, and members of the Baltistan Association of Tour Operators.

Jetrique is also planning to introduce helicopter safari tours from April 2027, covering popular destinations such as Hunza and K2. These tours are expected to offer visitors a different way to experience the mountains and some of the world’s most beautiful landscapes.

The new initiative could bring fresh investment and business opportunities to northern Pakistan. However, its success will depend on affordable and reliable services, proper arrangements on the ground and the involvement of local communities.

For Chitral, inclusion in this new air connectivity network could be particularly important. Better air access can help attract more international visitors, promote local hotels and businesses and give the region a greater place on Pakistan’s tourism map. .. CN report, 26 Nov 2026