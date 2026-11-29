ISLAMABAD: A major digital fraud involving more than Rs390 million has been uncovered at petrol pumps in Lahore, where consumers were allegedly being systematically cheated through electronically manipulated fuel dispensing machines.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) arrested 14 suspects, including petrol pump owners, during raids on four fuel stations conducted by four teams under the supervision of Additional Director NCCIA Lahore, Atif Ameer.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Atif Ameer disclosed that the suspects had allegedly installed illegal digital control kits in fuel dispensing machines and manipulated their programming and electronic signals through mobile applications. This enabled them to dispense less petrol than the quantity displayed on the machines, effectively cheating customers while charging them for the full amount.

The agency recovered 10 illegal digital fuel control kits and 14 mobile phones during the operations. A suspect allegedly involved in manufacturing and installing the fraudulent devices was also arrested.

The NCCIA has registered three cases against the suspects and written to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), seeking suspension of the licences of the petrol pumps allegedly involved in the scam.

The incident exposes a disturbing dimension of consumer exploitation in which technology, instead of improving transparency and efficiency, is allegedly being used to facilitate large-scale fraud. It also raises questions about the effectiveness of routine inspections and regulatory oversight at fuel stations.

Atif Ameer warned petrol pump operators that such practices would not be tolerated and that strict legal action would follow against those found involved.

Further investigations are underway as the NCCIA continues its crackdown on digital manipulation at petrol stations. .. Source