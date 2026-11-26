ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has enormous potential in the gemstone industry, but outdated mining methods, poor technology and the export of unprocessed stones are preventing the country from earning billions of dollars. This was highlighted at a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee on Gemstone Policy, chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan.

Officials informed the meeting that nearly half of Pakistan’s gemstone production goes to waste because of outdated mining practices. Around 30 to 40 per cent of precious stones are reportedly lost during extraction due to unscientific blasting and drilling methods. This means that valuable natural resources are being destroyed before they can even reach the market.

Another major problem is that most gemstones are exported in their raw form. Instead of cutting, polishing and designing them locally to produce finished jewellery and other products, Pakistan sells much of this valuable material without adding significant value. As a result, the country misses out on higher export earnings and employment opportunities.

The committee also noted that much of the gemstone trade remains undocumented, while limited foreign investment and international cooperation have held back the industry’s growth.

Haroon Akhtar Khan said that modern mining technology could significantly increase production and exports. He pointed out that Pakistan has an estimated gemstone export potential of $2 billion, much of which remains undocumented.

Pakistan, particularly its mountainous regions, is blessed with valuable gemstones. What is missing is a modern approach to mining, proper training, investment and local processing facilities. Developing this industry could create jobs, support local communities and bring much-needed foreign exchange into the country. .. CN report, 26 Nov 2026