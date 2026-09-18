Chitralis Demand Urgent Environmental Legislation

Chitralis Demand Urgent Environmental Legislationاردو
.. by Sarwar Kamal
CHITRAL: A significant meeting of elders and prominent people from Jughoor village in Chitral was held to discuss the growing environmental threats facing the fragile ecosystem of the region.
The participants stressed the urgent need for the provincial government to introduce strong legislation to protect Chitral’s environment and reduce the damaging effects of recurring floods. They expressed concern that delays in lower court proceedings and administrative weaknesses are putting lives and property at risk. They also pointed to excessive grazing in Jughoor Gole as a serious environmental threat.
The participants agreed on a phased plan to create public awareness. The first phase will focus on educating local people about environmental risks and the long-term effects of deforestation and overgrazing. Schools, colleges and universities will later be involved through awareness walks and campaigns. NGOs and relevant government departments will also be approached to hold seminars, symposiums and debates.
Local journalists, political representatives, social and environmental activists, civil society members and intellectuals from Chitral will be invited to share their views and suggestions.
The participants hoped that this united effort would help protect Chitral’s natural environment. They said strong provincial legislation could regulate harmful practices and help communities prepare for future environmental disasters.
The meeting also welcomed the Wildlife Department’s introduction of a new Terms of Points (ToPs) mechanism for greater transparency and accountability in the management and use of Markhor trophy hunting funds.
The meeting ended with a call for unity and sustained efforts to protect Chitral’s natural heritage. .. 18 sep 2026
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بقول وفاقی وزیر برائے ماحولیات مصدق ملک کے سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے سالانہ بنیاد پر پاکستان کی جی ڈی پی کا تقریبا 2.5 فیصد حصہ ضائع ہو رہا ہے اب سوال یہ ہے کہ حکومت پیشگی اقدامات کے ذریعے کون سے اقدامات کر رہا ہے کہ سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں کو کم کر کے نہ صرف قومی خزانے کو نقصان سے بچایا جا سکے بلکہ لوگوں کی مال و جائیداد اور زندگیوں کو بھی بچا سکے مگر بدقسمتی سے ہمیں گراؤنڈ پر کوئی کام نظر نہیں ارہا ایک طرف ہم ائی ایم ایف سے ترین شرائط پر قرض لیتے ہیں اور دوسری طرف حفاظتی اقدامات کی نہ ہونے کی صورت سے میں سیلاب کے دوران رسکیو, ریلیف اور ریہیبلیٹیشن کی مت میں قومی خزانے پر اضافی بوجھ پڑتا ہے ایک محتاط اندازے کے مطابق چترال ٹاؤن کے اندر یعنیڑ گاؤں میں حالیہ سیلاب تباہ کن سیلاب کی وجہ سے تقریبا 40 کروڑ روپے کا نقصان ہوا اس سیلاب کی وجہ سے ہماری کھڑی فصلیں پروٹیکشن والز صاف پینے کا پانی نظام اپاشی لوگوں کے گھر سیلابی ریلے کی نظر ہو گئے کمیونٹی کے شدید اصرار پر ڈسٹرکٹ انتظامیہ نے ایکسیسو اوورگریزن پر پابندی لگا دی مگر بدقسمتی سے ماتحت عدالت نے مداخلت کر کے اس عمل کو التوا میں ڈال دیا جس کی وجہ سے کمیونٹی کے لوگوں میں شدید تحفظات پائے جاتے ہیں اب وقت اگیا ہے کہ صوبائی اور وفاقی سطح پر قانونی قانون سازی کر کے لوگوں کو تحفظ فراہم کیا جائے خصوصا چترال جیسی پہاڑی علاقوں ٹپوگرافی اور ٹرین والوں کے لیے یہ قانون سازی ناگزیر ہے اگر خدانخواستہ وار فٹنگ بنیاد پر ہنگامی اقدامات نہ اٹھائے گئے تو اسلام اباد پیمز جیسے افسوسناک واقعے کی جانب ہم بڑھ رہے ہیں