Chitralis Demand Urgent Environmental Legislation

.. by Sarwar Kamal

CHITRAL: A significant meeting of elders and prominent people from Jughoor village in Chitral was held to discuss the growing environmental threats facing the fragile ecosystem of the region.

The participants stressed the urgent need for the provincial government to introduce strong legislation to protect Chitral’s environment and reduce the damaging effects of recurring floods. They expressed concern that delays in lower court proceedings and administrative weaknesses are putting lives and property at risk. They also pointed to excessive grazing in Jughoor Gole as a serious environmental threat.

The participants agreed on a phased plan to create public awareness. The first phase will focus on educating local people about environmental risks and the long-term effects of deforestation and overgrazing. Schools, colleges and universities will later be involved through awareness walks and campaigns. NGOs and relevant government departments will also be approached to hold seminars, symposiums and debates.

Local journalists, political representatives, social and environmental activists, civil society members and intellectuals from Chitral will be invited to share their views and suggestions.

The participants hoped that this united effort would help protect Chitral’s natural environment. They said strong provincial legislation could regulate harmful practices and help communities prepare for future environmental disasters.

The meeting also welcomed the Wildlife Department’s introduction of a new Terms of Points (ToPs) mechanism for greater transparency and accountability in the management and use of Markhor trophy hunting funds.

The meeting ended with a call for unity and sustained efforts to protect Chitral’s natural heritage. .. 18 sep 2026