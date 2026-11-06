Increasing Pollution: A Growing Threat to Chitral’s Environment

CHITRAL: Chitral has long been admired for its clean air, beautiful mountains and unspoiled natural environment. But this precious asset is gradually coming under threat as air pollution in Chitral town continues to increase. What was once a relatively clean mountain settlement is now beginning to experience alarming levels of haze and smog.

The accompanying photograph, taken from the balcony of Hindukush Heights Hotel in Chitral town Friday morning, offers a disturbing glimpse of this emerging problem. A thick layer of haze and smog can be seen hanging low over the town, reducing visibility and raising serious questions about the quality of air residents are breathing.

Chitral’s geographical location makes the situation particularly concerning. Situated in a relatively enclosed valley and surrounded by mountains, the town has limited natural air circulation under certain weather conditions. Smoke and exhaust emissions from vehicles, particularly poorly maintained ones, can accumulate instead of dispersing quickly. Other sources, including the burning of waste, domestic heating and dust, may also be contributing to the problem.

Air pollution is not merely an environmental concern; it is a public health issue. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can affect the lungs, heart and general well-being, particularly among children, elderly people and those already suffering from respiratory ailments.

The relevant environmental and health authorities should take notice before the problem becomes more serious. A scientific study is needed to identify the major sources of pollution, measure air quality and determine the role of Chitral’s topography and weather conditions in trapping pollutants.

Regular vehicle emission testing, action against visibly polluting vehicles, proper waste management and discouraging the open burning of garbage should form part of an effective response.

Chitral’s clean environment is one of its greatest natural treasures and an important attraction for tourism. We cannot afford to sacrifice it through neglect. The authorities, experts and local community must act together to protect the air we breathe.

The real time Air Quality Data of Chitral can be watched here

Let us not wait until the beautiful valley of Chitral becomes another polluted town before we wake up to the danger. .. CN report, 06 Nov 2026