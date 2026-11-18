There is growing talk in Pakistan about the failure of the existing system. Those in authority are openly admitting that things are not working and that the system needs a reset. Proposals for creating new provinces and smaller administrative units are being discussed as possible solutions.

But let us think about this calmly. Will creating 12 or 20 provinces really change anything if the same people, with the same mindset and working habits, continue to run them? We may change the map, redraw boundaries and create new offices, but the culture of governance will remain unchanged.

Perhaps Pakistan needs a much more fundamental change: a Faceless Government.

A faceless government would be one where human interference in routine public affairs is reduced to the minimum. Technology, digital systems and Artificial Intelligence (AI) would handle most administrative processes. From paying taxes and obtaining licences to registering property, issuing documents and delivering public services, decisions would be made through transparent digital systems rather than personal connections or the wishes of individual officials.

Imagine a system where nobody needs to approach an influential person to get a legitimate job done. No favour, no sifarish, no unnecessary delay and no opportunity for corruption. Everyone is treated equally because the rules apply equally to all.

This does not mean removing human beings from government altogether. Elected representatives must still make policy, and human authorities must remain accountable. Technology should serve people, not control them.

Pakistan has experimented with changing governments, administrative structures and political arrangements. Perhaps it is time to experiment with changing the very method of governance.

Our human institutions have repeatedly disappointed us. Maybe it is time to let technology, guided by justice, transparency and accountability, do more of the work.

We do not necessarily need a new system of rulers. We need a system that does not depend on rulers to function fairly. CN report, 18 nov 2026