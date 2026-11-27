Pakistan may be preparing for a nationwide referendum on increasing the number of provinces. While the subject may have its merits, there is a far more pressing issue that deserves to be put before the people: the treatment meted out to ordinary citizens by those who hold authority in the country.

From the misuse of public money on official luxuries and unnecessary protocols to road closures, school shutdowns and restrictions imposed at short notice, the inconvenience caused to ordinary people has become almost routine. Decisions affecting thousands of families are often taken without considering their economic, educational and social consequences. The comfort and convenience of the powerful frequently appear to take precedence over the rights of the public.

It is this and similar issues that need to be put before the public to seek their views. If a referendum is an exercise in popular will, why should it not address the everyday concerns of the people themselves?

A Facebook post by a reader, Javed Khan, raises precisely these concerns. His observations deserve serious consideration:

“I hope I am not crossing the red lines that our interior minister has laid down in a presser so I would like to bring to the attention of our movers and shakers that please give some thought to the plight of the rest of us before taking decisions that affect our daily lives , making it more difficult than what we are already suffering, who is a deputy commissioner to decide that our children forego another day of school just because some foreign dignitaries are visiting Pakistan, please ask yourselves whether those countries shut down schools , buses or complete road traffic when you visit them , as it is life is difficult enough. Instead of making self glorifying defence pacts please pay heed to internal security which is so fragile that we can’t ensure safety of foreign sporting events or foreign visitors. As it is education is not a priority considering the amount allocated in the budget but closing schools beyond the existing innumerable holidays is worsening the already dismal situation, every year we have 9 holidays for each Rid , then Muharram, chelum , Eid ul milad besides the closed days for conquering Kashmir, exploding our bum the death and birth of our founding fathers , please this nation needs to work more , have better education and health and creating job opportunities, this will make our nation secure and stable rather than celebrating self-glorification in hollow defence pacts which will create more enemies than friends or friendship”- Javed Khan.

Perhaps the referendum should put three fundamental questions before the people:

Should public money be spent unscrupulously on the overhead luxuries and protocols of public servants? Should public servants be held accountable for creating avoidable problems for the people? Should all those in authority be stopped from overstepping their dues and considering the public exchequer a booty?

These are not merely administrative questions. They concern the very principles of public service, accountability and the relationship between the state and its citizens.

The real issue is a mindset in which authority is treated as a privilege rather than a responsibility. Public money belongs to the people, public roads are meant for the people, and public institutions exist to serve them.

Pakistan certainly needs better governance, but governance begins with respect for citizens. If a nationwide referendum is being contemplated, let the people have their say on these fundamental questions too. After all, a government derives its authority from the people, not the other way around.

That would be a referendum truly worth holding. .. CN report, 27 Nov 2029