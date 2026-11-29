CHITRAL: Gold has traditionally been regarded as one of the safest investments and a reliable store of wealth. For centuries, people have bought it not only for jewellery but also as a hedge against inflation, economic uncertainty and declining confidence in paper currencies. However, changing circumstances may challenge this age-old perception.

The discovery of substantial gold deposits in different parts of the world, particularly China and Africa, has renewed questions about the future supply of the precious metal. There are also growing reports of gold extraction from riverbeds in Pakistan, particularly along the mountain streams of Chitral and Gilgit and the downstream stretches of the Indus River. If these resources are systematically explored and commercially developed, they could add to the available supply of gold.

Another development that deserves attention is the changing fashion in jewellery. Increasingly sophisticated imitation gold and artificial jewellery now look remarkably similar to genuine gold. Women can enjoy attractive designs without tying up substantial amounts of money in expensive ornaments. If this trend continues, traditional demand for gold jewellery could gradually weaken.

These developments raise an interesting question: is gold’s reputation as an almost unquestionable investment safe haven beginning to lose its shine?

Of course, gold prices are influenced by many factors, including central bank purchases, inflation, interest rates, currency movements and geopolitical uncertainty. New discoveries alone cannot bring prices crashing overnight. Nevertheless, a combination of increased supply and changing consumer preferences could influence its long-term prospects.

There is also a philosophical question worth asking. Unlike land, machinery or productive businesses, gold generates no income, produces nothing and creates no economic value through its mere possession. Its worth largely rests on scarcity, demand and the collective belief people attach to it.

Perhaps the future of gold will depend less on its historical prestige and more on whether the next generation continues to believe in its glitter. .. CN report, 29 Nov 2026