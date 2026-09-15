Rs 1.12 Trillion Tax Free Goods End Up in Punjab and Sindh Markets

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has intensified its probe against 108 companies accused of allegedly avoiding taxes on imported goods worth Rs. 1,120 billion through FATA and PATA-related exemptions.

Sources told ProPakistani the companies brought the goods into Pakistan under the tax-exempt facility and allegedly moved them to other provinces instead of keeping them within the designated areas.

The investigation found that the companies imported cooking oil and ghee worth Rs. 371 billion, steel worth Rs. 214 billion, textile products worth Rs. 174 billion and tea worth Rs. 65 billion.

The goods were allegedly supplied to markets in Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan after being imported under the FATA and PATA arrangements.

FIA has collected key records related to the transactions and recorded statements from more than 60 companies as part of the investigation.

Sources said 48 companies are being issued fresh notices in connection with the case.

The inquiry is focused on alleged misuse of tax exemptions and the movement of imported goods outside the areas eligible for such concessions. .. Source