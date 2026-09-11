Chitrali Senator Among 227,000 Loosing Rs 8.32 Billion to Cyber Fraud

Over the last three years, more than 227,000 people in Pakistan have lost Rs8.32 billion to cyber fraud, including several current and former lawmakers, including a sitting Senator from Chitral.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) recorded 227,757 complaints in this period: 83,080 in 2024, 76,646 in 2025, and 68,031 the following year.

Six parliamentarians together lost Rs2.749 million. Former MNA Sahibzada Hamid Raza was cheated out of Rs490,000; Senator Falak Naz Chitrali lost Rs485,000; Senator Bilal Ahmed Mandokhail lost Rs403,500; and Senator Niaz Ahmed lost Rs30,000. KP MPA Shehla Bano lost Rs370,800, while a former MPA lost Rs970,000.

NCCIA recovered more than Rs918,000 for three of the senators—Falak Naz Chitrali, Bilal Ahmed Mandokhail, and Niaz Ahmed. Most cases involved WhatsApp account hacking or calls from scammers pretending to be bank or institution officials, according to NCCIA sources.

The real number of victims is likely much higher, as thousands of people lose between Rs2,000 and Rs20,000 daily but do not report small losses. .. CN monitoring, 11 Sep 2011