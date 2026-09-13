Pakistan Cannot Move Forward While Looking Backward

.. by Rizwan Ahmad

Pakistan needs to stop allowing old political conflicts to dominate its national conversation. History is important because nations must learn from their successes and failures. But remembering the past is different from living in it.

Pakistan has experienced political crises, institutional tensions, economic difficulties and repeated periods of instability. These events should be studied honestly. Accountability and justice are also necessary. But constantly reopening old disputes can prevent the country from focusing on the challenges ahead.

Ordinary Pakistanis are more concerned about their daily lives. They want good schools, reliable hospitals, affordable electricity, employment, justice, safe roads and a better future for their children. Young Pakistanis especially need opportunities to build careers and compete in a rapidly changing world.

The world is being transformed by technology, artificial intelligence, climate change and changing global markets. Pakistan therefore needs to look beyond political rivalries and develop a long-term national direction.

The country needs stronger institutions, better education, efficient public services, predictable policies and an environment where businesses can grow. Political leaders must think beyond electoral cycles, while citizens should learn to disagree without turning every difference into a permanent conflict.

Pakistan certainly faces serious problems, but it also has enormous potential. Its young population, human talent, strategic location, resources and entrepreneurial spirit provide a strong foundation for progress.

The past cannot be changed, but its lessons can shape the future. Pakistan must remember its history without becoming its prisoner. The real national responsibility is to build a better country for the next generation.

A nation cannot move forward while constantly looking backward. .. Read the whole article at Source