PTI Finally Backs JI Protests Against Petroleum Levy

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said his party supports the JI sit-ins and will invite the party to join its planned long march for justice. He also welcomed JI chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman’s call for the release of Imran Khan.

The JI protests have now entered their 29th day, with sit-ins continuing at more than 35 locations across the country, including Chitral, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Swat.

The JI has also announced a long march towards Islamabad on September 20. Hafiz Naeem has said the protests will continue until the petroleum levy is abolished and people get meaningful relief from high prices.

The government has offered Rs100 per litre relief on petrol for motorcycles, rickshaws and small cars. However, the JI says this will not end its campaign against the petroleum levy.

Meanwhile, government-JI talks have been delayed until Tuesday. Two earlier rounds failed to produce an agreement. The government says it needs more time to consider the JI’s demands.

The two sides are expected to discuss the petroleum levy on Tuesday and issues related to independent power producers (IPPs) on Wednesday.

The outcome of the talks is important. If no agreement is reached, the JI may intensify its protests and proceed with its September 20 long march. . Read full report from Source