CHITRAL: Chitral is blessed with an exceptionally healthy natural environment. Fresh mountain air, abundant flowing water, majestic mountains and a relatively pollution-free atmosphere are natural assets that many other places can only wish for. Yet, ironically, the health of its population does not seem to reflect these advantages. More concerning is the apparent deterioration in the health of the younger generation, raising questions about the quality of what people eat and the medicines they consume.

One major factor that deserves serious attention is the widespread availability of substandard and potentially adulterated food products and counterfeit medicines. Everyday essentials such as flour, rice, vegetable ghee, cooking oil, biscuits and snacks, largely brought from down districts, often raise concerns about their quality and authenticity. Consumers have limited choices and little assurance that the products they purchase meet proper standards. Markets in Chitral have become an easy outlet for questionable products, while some traders appear more attracted by cheaper prices and credit facilities than by the quality of the merchandise they sell.

The consequences could be far-reaching. The increasing burden of diabetes, hepatitis, gastrointestinal disorders and other preventable illnesses warrants a closer examination of dietary habits, food quality and public health safeguards. It would, however, be simplistic to attribute all these diseases to adulterated food without proper investigation.

The district administration, food safety authorities and drug inspectors must take their responsibilities seriously. Regular inspections, laboratory testing, strict action against counterfeit products and accountability of those involved in their distribution are essential.

Chitralis cannot change their natural environment, but they can demand protection from hazards entering their kitchens and medicine cabinets. A healthy environment is a blessing; ensuring healthy food and genuine medicines is a responsibility.

Originally published as a CN report on 7 February 2019. The concerns raised then remain worthy of public attention.