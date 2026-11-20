ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s mineral, hydrocarbon and other natural resources are estimated to be worth between $8 trillion and $10 trillion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said.

Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi to welcome the arrival of Türkiye’s research vessel Oruç Reis, Dar described the development as a major step towards scientific exploration and stronger economic cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The vessel will conduct a three-dimensional (3D) seismic survey in Pakistan’s offshore waters to assess potential oil and gas reserves. It is expected to collect data across 670 square kilometres of the Indus offshore basin, with exploration operations in identified fields targeted for 2027.

Dar said offshore exploration involved considerable investment and uncertainty, and that seismic surveys could not guarantee commercial discoveries. However, he stressed that such research was essential for identifying potential energy resources and planning future exploration.

Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Turkish Petroleum Corporation was working with Pakistan’s OGDCL, Pakistan Petroleum Limited and Mari Energies. The partnership covers five exploration blocks, including three offshore and two onshore blocks.

Pakistan and Türkiye also plan to expand cooperation in mineral exploration, renewable energy, marine science and technical research. Dar said Pakistan welcomed responsible foreign investment and would facilitate projects aimed at strengthening the country’s energy sector.

Pakistan has an offshore territory covering approximately 300,000 square kilometres. However, only 18 exploratory wells have been drilled in its offshore waters since independence in 1947, highlighting the limited exploration undertaken so far.

The arrival of Oruç Reis marks a renewed effort to investigate the country’s largely unexplored offshore resources. Whether this potential translates into commercially viable discoveries will depend on the findings of the survey and subsequent exploration. .. CN monitoring report, 20 Nov 2026