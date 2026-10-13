Delusion? Govt Discovers $80 Billion Hidden in Plain Sight

Pakistan could unlock $60 billion to $80 billion in economic gains through digital transformation over the next five years, according to a briefing by the Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA) to the National Assembly Standing Committee on IT and Telecom

The presentation highlights opportunities to boost growth, improve public services and expand the country’s digital economy through reforms in government systems and key economic sectors.

Pakistan has already developed more than 100 digital platforms and launched various digital initiatives. However, fragmented government systems, administrative inefficiencies and a lack of coordination continue to limit their potential, according to the briefing.

PDA has proposed a national digital transformation framework focused on planning a National Digital Masterplan, building digital public infrastructure, setting national digital standards and supporting implementation across government departments.

The framework also calls for closer coordination between federal and provincial governments to connect existing systems, avoid duplicated investments and improve public service delivery.

Agriculture, healthcare, real estate and small and medium-sized enterprises have been identified as major areas for potential gains.

The briefing estimates that digital transformation could generate more than $9 billion in agriculture, deliver $450 million in healthcare savings, attract an additional $15 billion in real estate investment and generate $6 billion in additional revenue for SMEs, commerce and retail by 2030.

The PDA has also highlighted plans for a Pakistan Digital Stack, secure data-sharing systems and common digital standards to connect public institutions and support a more integrated digital economy. The framework further emphasises better data governance and the adoption of artificial intelligence.

However, the projected gains remain estimates rather than realised economic outcomes. Their achievement will depend on how effectively the government implements the proposed reforms, coordinates institutions and integrates the country’s existing digital systems. .. Source