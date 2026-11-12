Harmful Cooking Oil Production Unearthed in Chitral Bazar.

CHITRAL: The district administration of Lower Chitral has sealed an illegal manufacturing unit operating in Chitral Bazaar and arrested its owner for producing potentially hazardous cooking oil and ghee from animal fat. The action was taken by Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Adnan Haider Malooki, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral, Ehsanullah.

During a raid on the premises, the officials recovered and seized approximately 150 kilograms of ghee and oil allegedly manufactured by melting animal fat under unhygienic and unsafe conditions. The manufacturing facility was immediately sealed, while its owner was taken into custody for operating the illegal business.

The discovery raises serious concerns about food safety and the possible circulation of substandard and potentially harmful cooking products in local markets. Cooking oil and ghee are essential items used daily in almost every household. Any compromise in their quality or manufacturing standards can expose consumers to serious health risks.

In the past there have been reported incidents of cooking oil and ghee being made from dead animal intestines in Karachi and Lahore. The incident also highlights the need for stronger and more regular inspections of food manufacturing units, particularly those operating without proper registration, licences or quality-control arrangements.

The district administration has reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against illegal businesses and activities that put public health at risk. Citizens are also encouraged to remain vigilant and report suspicious food products or manufacturing activities to the relevant authorities … CN report, 12 Nov 2026