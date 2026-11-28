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CHITRAL: A senior Chitrali personality who himself has been in highest of offices and has close rapport with senior bureaucrats, police officials and other elite administrative officials who have at some time served in Chitral in key administrative positions, disclosed to this scribe that in official statements these officers may have been praising Chitralis for their peace loving nature and civility etc etc, but in private conversations they did not mention much good about the nature of Chitralis.

Also read: Time to revisit perceptions about Chitralis

The most prominent point unanimously opined by former administrators about Chitralis was that they do not stand for principles, rather mostly bow to the rising sun, implying they were spineless. They are by nature jealous and ill wishers of each other and put more effort in pulling down others rather than rising themselves, some opined. They said there was a visible dearth of unity amongst Chitralis. One former official quoted an example that if people of an area address a genuine press conference against an alleged misdoing of some administrative official, the very next day another group of people from same area will voluntarily hold a press conference rebutting their fellow brethren and in support of the official. They said for these reasons it was very easy to govern and control Chitralis. .. CN report, 04 Aug 2020