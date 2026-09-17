Effect of Agha Khan Schools on Chitrali Students

.. by Dr Abdul Wahid

I have been in the UK for almost eight years. When we first came here, there were very few Chitrali students coming abroad for education. Today, there are a large number of Chitrali students in the UK and across Europe.

Going abroad for education is not, by itself, a sign of success. But finding such opportunities, and especially getting a scholarship, is certainly not an ordinary achievement. There are many factors that have helped Chitrali students reach these opportunities. However, one thing that most of these students have in common is that they, including myself, come from Aga Khan Higher Secondary Schools (AKHSS).

We were part of the second batch of the school. After that, it was almost as if a whole new world opened up for Chitrali students. I honestly do not know where I would be today if I had not attended this school. Perhaps the same is true for many of my friends.

I am not saying that students from other schools do not go abroad. They certainly do. But in terms of numbers, I would say that around 80 percent of the Chitrali students here are from AKHSS. Within Pakistan too, many of these students are now holding important positions in good institutions. Others are trying to contribute to society through business and other means.

One important contribution of these schools is that they opened many opportunities, particularly for girls. Today, a large number of Chitrali women are studying nursing, medicine and other subjects at universities in these countries. In the context of Chitral, this would have seemed like a dream only a few years ago.

The work these women are doing, both within Pakistan and abroad, for themselves, their families, Chitral and their communities is there for everyone to see.

I am not ignoring the individual efforts and hard work of these students. I also know that AKHSS already attracts capable and talented students, and that not every student is able to benefit from these opportunities.

Even so, the impact these schools have had on Chitral and its young people is nothing short of a great blessing. The impact has not only benefited the students themselves but Chitral as a whole.

These institutions have created a new way of thinking. They have made young people realise that such opportunities, and a quality education that can open doors to the wider world, are possible for them too.

The teachers have also played a major role. They brought a new curriculum and a different educational system to the students. In the beginning, there were many ups and downs among the students, teachers and administration. But the results are now becoming visible.

I hope that in the coming years, more and more graduates of these schools will take up leadership positions and play an active role in different fields.

Above all, I hope other educational institutions in Chitral will learn from the journey and educational system of AKHSS and develop greater cooperation with it. This can help students from other schools in Chitral also gain access to similar opportunities and prepare themselves for a wider world. .. translation of an Urdu post on facebook, 17 Sep 26