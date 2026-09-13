Chitral Memphis FC Win Ismaili Games in US

ATLANTA GEORGIA : Chitral Memphis FC won the football title at the Southeast Ismaili Games 2026 after an impressive campaign.

According to Chitral’s social media site ‘ChumarKhan’ Chitral Memphis FC defeated Afghan FC 6-1 in the semi-final to reach the final. In a thrilling final, they beat Atlanta ACE 4-3 to become champions.

Areeb Shah, Diljan Sharif and Ali Akbar scored for Chitral Memphis FC in the final. Captain Ali Akbar scored twice and played a key role in the team’s victory.

The team’s successful campaign was coached by Manzoor Ali Khan.

With the Southeast Ismaili Games 2026 title, Chitral Memphis FC have also qualified for the National Championship, which will be held next year in Dallas, Texas.

The victory is a significant achievement for Chitral youth living in the United States. It also highlights the talent of Chitral’s football players on the international stage. .. CN report, 13 Sep 2026