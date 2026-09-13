News Briefs
اردو
24°C Chitral, today
News Briefs
Both the Chitral districts (upper and Lower) along with 24 others have been declared terrorism affected districts and officers posted therein  shall be paid an extra allowance amounting to 250 percent of there basic pay. Other districts include Peshawar, Khyber, Mardan, Charsadda, Mohmand, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan (Upper and Lower), Swat, Buner, Shangla, Bajaur, Dir (Upper and Lower). Talha Mahmood Foundation has set up a handicraft centre for women in the Shalden area of Chitral town near the Bazar. According to a video posted on facebook by 'çhumurkhan', people of the area have thanked the Senator heading the foundation bearing his name, for providing a much needed facility to the women folk of the area which, they can utilise to improve their livelihoods. (These short briefs are compiled and rewritten from multiple public reports and official statements. They are intended as a quick general digest; details may change as information develops.)
Read More

Chitral Memphis FC Win Ismaili Games in US

اردو
By Staff desk September 13, 2026

ATLANTA GEORGIA : Chitral Memphis FC won the football title at the Southeast Ismaili Games 2026 after an impressive campaign.

According to Chitral’s social media site ‘ChumarKhan’ Chitral Memphis FC defeated Afghan FC 6-1 in the semi-final to reach the final. In a thrilling final, they beat Atlanta ACE 4-3 to become champions.

Areeb Shah, Diljan Sharif and Ali Akbar scored for Chitral Memphis FC in the final. Captain Ali Akbar scored twice and played a key role in the team’s victory.

The team’s successful campaign was coached by Manzoor Ali Khan.

With the Southeast Ismaili Games 2026 title, Chitral Memphis FC have also qualified for the National Championship, which will be held next year in Dallas, Texas.

The victory is a significant achievement for Chitral youth living in the United States. It also highlights the talent of Chitral’s football players on the international stage. .. CN report, 13 Sep 2026

Share:

Related Posts

Leave a Comment