CHITRAL: People across Chitral have expressed serious concern over alleged death threats to former MNA Shahzada Iftikharuddin, reportedly issued by members of the timber mafia. Former provincial minister Saleem Khan, along with other political leaders and social activists, has also issued statements calling for an immediate investigation into the matter.

Shahzada Iftikharuddin has alleged that he and poor residents of forest areas are receiving death threats for raising their voices against injustice. He has appealed to Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Prime Minister, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Chairman NAB to take immediate notice of the matter and ensure the safety of the affected people.

In his statement, the former MNA said that a person identifying himself as Shah Zareen from Barawal, Upper Dir, had threatened him over the telephone. According to Iftikharuddin, the caller warned him against speaking up for the rights of residents of Barga village in Shishikoh.

He said that forest royalty amounting to Rs135 million, due to the residents of Barga, had allegedly not been paid. The local people have reportedly approached the former Deputy Commissioner, Rao Hashim, as well as the courts and NAB, seeking payment of their dues.

He further alleged that the same individual had previously threatened to kill a schoolteacher, Sajjad, and his family for pursuing legal proceedings over the matter.

Referring to a report by Drosh Tehsildar Atiq, Iftikharuddin said that 992 residents of Barga opposed the new forest marking plan, while only eight people had submitted affidavits in its favour.

He also questioned how the Forest Development Corporation (FDC), despite the dispute and public objections, awarded Qari Shoaib a fresh contract for cutting and transporting 170,000 cubic feet of standing timber, reportedly worth over Rs2 billion.

He said the issue also concerns the forest areas of Arandu Gol and Damel. The former MNA has called for an impartial investigation into the alleged threats, protection of local residents and settlement of their outstanding royalty claims. .. CN report, 21 Nov 2026