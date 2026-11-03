Jamaat-e-Islami Condemns Demolition of Haji Maghfirat Shah’s Boundary Wall

CHITRAL: Jamaat-e-Islami Lower Chitral Ameer, Wajihuddin, has strongly condemned the demolition of the boundary wall of former District Nazim Haji Maghfirat Shah’s house. He described the incident as a misuse of administrative authority, a clear violation of citizens’ basic rights, and an attack on the privacy and sanctity of people’s homes.

Addressing a protest demonstration, he said that entering someone’s home, damaging private property and demolishing its boundary wall without prior notice or following legal procedures in the name of removing encroachments was a shameful misuse of government authority. He questioned how ordinary citizens could expect justice if the very institutions responsible for enforcing the law started violating it themselves.

The protest was also addressed by Maulana Abdul Rehman, Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chitral, and Maulana Jamshed Ahmad, Deputy Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Chitral.

The speakers said that upholding the rule of law does not mean giving government officials a free hand to violate people’s dignity, honour and property rights. The law is equal for everyone, and holding a government position does not give any official the right to act beyond constitutional and legal limits.

They stressed that before taking action against any construction or alleged encroachment, the authorities must issue proper legal notices, give the affected people an opportunity to present their position, and follow the required legal procedures.

Wajihuddin clarified that Jamaat-e-Islami supports the removal of illegal encroachments and the enforcement of law. However, it will not tolerate violations of the law in its name, politically motivated actions or the humiliation of citizens. He said that if the administration has the authority to remove encroachments, it must exercise that authority within the limits of the Constitution and the law rather than using force against people’s homes and private property.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader demanded the immediate transfer of the administrative officials involved in the incident for allegedly exceeding their authority, an impartial investigation, compensation for the losses suffered by the affected family, and a ban on demolitions or other action against alleged encroachments without prior legal notice.

He also announced that Jamaat-e-Islami Lower Chitral would organise a strong protest against the incident to defend citizens’ fundamental rights and the privacy and sanctity of their homes.

He warned that the administration must take immediate notice of this serious matter and take action against those responsible.

Meanwhile senior lawyer Zafar Hayat along with leaders of Jamat Islami addressed a press conference at the press club in which he clarified that the said premise did not fall under encroachment, as the space was exchnaged with government in lieu of adjacent space. He showed documents to p0rove the point. He said legal requirements had not been met while carrying out the operation. .. CN report, 03 Nov 2026