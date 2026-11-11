Chitral’s Forests Are Disappearing: Who Will Save Our Natural Heritage?

CHITRAL: There was a time when the forests of Chitral echoed with the beautiful calls of Sohna Murgh, while centuries-old deodar trees covered the mountain slopes. These forests were not merely a source of timber; they were part of Chitral’s natural identity and ecological heritage. Sadly, much of this priceless wealth is now under threat from illegal logging, forest fires and organised timber smuggling.

Recent reports from Arandu Gol, Poret Gol, Damel, Shishikuh and other valleys raise serious questions about the large-scale cutting and transportation of timber. The fire reported in Poret Gol on November 8, 2026, and the earlier fire at the Nagar timber depot have added to public concerns. Allegations of missing timber, manipulated records and attempts to conceal evidence need to be investigated independently.

Equally disturbing are complaints from local communities about unpaid forest royalties and the unfair distribution of billions of rupees earned from their forests. Local elders allege that the benefits have gone to a small privileged group while the overwhelming majority of residents have been deprived of their rightful share. These allegations deserve a transparent and impartial investigation.

But the greatest loss is environmental. Ancient deodar, kail, spruce and fir forests protect mountain slopes, prevent soil erosion, regulate water supplies and provide shelter to wildlife. Their destruction increases the danger of landslides and flash floods. Planting a few thousand saplings cannot replace a forest that has taken hundreds of years to grow.

The provincial government must act without further delay. An independent investigation should establish how much timber has been cut, where it has gone, who is responsible and how much money is owed to local communities. Satellite monitoring, physical inspections and transparent timber records should become mandatory. Local people must also have a meaningful role in protecting their forests and receiving their rightful royalties.

Chitral’s forests are not the property of a few powerful individuals. They are a national treasure and a legacy for future generations. If the government fails to protect them today, tomorrow may be too late. We must not allow the silence of the Sohna Murgh and the disappearance of our ancient deodar forests to become permanent reminders of our collective failure. .. Adapted from an article in The Friday Times