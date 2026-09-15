AI Could End Humanity, New Warning From Researchers

A former Google DeepMind researcher has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could potentially “kill all humans” and said the world may be running out of time to prevent such an outcome.

Bilal Chughtai, who worked on AI safety and alignment research at Google DeepMind, resigned from the company in July 2026. He recently said he seriously believes advanced AI could pose an extreme threat to humanity.

His warning follows similar comments by Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, who recently resigned partly because some AI developers believe the technology could destroy humanity by the end of this decade.

Another Anthropic scientist, Evan Hubinger, supported Coxon’s concerns. He estimated that there is more than a 10 per cent chance that AI could kill all humans within the next ten years.

Chughtai said AI could still be developed safely, but AI companies need to cooperate instead of competing in a race to develop increasingly powerful systems.

He called for AI development to move at a speed society can manage, allowing enough time to identify and control serious risks before they cause extreme harm.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has also called for a slowdown in advanced AI development. His position received support from Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

However, US President Donald Trump has dismissed calls for greater AI regulation, describing the industry’s warnings as a “hoax.” .. Source