AI could cause ‘a billion deaths’ Warns Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned that artificial intelligence could become powerful enough to cause mass casualties if it is misused by terrorists, hostile governments or other people with harmful intentions.

Speaking to NBC News, Gates said governments should introduce stronger laws to regulate AI and make sure that powerful systems are properly monitored. He argued that relying only on technology companies to regulate themselves is not enough.

His warning comes amid growing concerns about the misuse of advanced AI systems. Recent incidents have raised questions about whether leading AI companies can fully control their technologies. Reports have also emerged about attempts to use AI for cyberattacks and to develop military-related technologies.

OpenAI and Anthropic executives have called for international cooperation and common safety standards. They have urged the United States to take a leading role in establishing rules for advanced AI.

However, US President Donald Trump has opposed tighter federal regulation of AI, arguing that excessive rules could slow technological development.

Gates also distinguished between immediate risks, such as terrorists using AI for harmful purposes, and longer-term concerns about AI becoming an existential threat to humanity.

The debate highlights a growing challenge for governments: how to encourage the benefits of AI while preventing its misuse and ensuring that increasingly powerful systems remain under human control. .. Source