CHITRAL: The usual criteria for selecting a person for a job or position are written tests and interviews conducted by panels of experts. While these methods assess knowledge, skills and professional competence, they often overlook one of the most important qualities of an individual: character.

At a time when moral standards appear to be declining, character assessment has become more important than ever. A person may possess excellent qualifications and professional skills but still lack honesty, integrity, responsibility and a sense of duty. Placing such individuals in positions of authority can damage institutions, weaken public trust and undermine the very purpose of their appointment.

Character assessment should therefore be an essential part of selection for civil and military services, sensitive government positions, visa applications and even political offices. Those seeking to contest elections should also undergo a fair and transparent assessment of their character and integrity. After all, people entrusted with public responsibilities must demonstrate a commitment to honesty, justice and the welfare of others.

Modern technology, including computers and artificial intelligence, can help make this process more effective. Verified records, documented conduct and reliable background information could be examined systematically to identify serious concerns. However, technology must support human judgment rather than replace it. The process should protect privacy, allow candidates to respond to allegations and prevent discrimination or unfair exclusion.

The objective is not to judge people on rumours or personal opinions, but to establish whether their conduct reflects the standards required for the position they seek.

We must nip the evil in the bud. Instead of waiting for corruption, abuse of authority and misconduct to damage institutions, we should make character a fundamental consideration before granting people positions of trust. Qualifications may make someone eligible for a position, but character determines how responsibly that person may use the power entrusted to them. .. CN report, 29 Oct 2053