A person comes to Pakistan without Pakistani citizenship, gets their ID card prepared in one day, and takes charge as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Three months later, they leave Pakistan never to return. Isn’t this an astonishing and horrifying scene? Another man steps onto the scene and becomes the Finance Minister, then wins a National Assembly seat from Tharparkar, Sindh—a place he never lived in, visited, or where the people even knew his name—but he gets elected from there, becomes the Prime Minister of Pakistan, serves for more than three years, and then leaves Pakistan to settle in Britain. Suddenly, an unknown Pashtun name emerges from Balochistan and becomes Pakistan’s longest-serving caretaker Prime Minister, and now he’s seen standing in line for the US or Canada to settle there. After witnessing such astonishing events, I become mesmerized. What more can I say, but I’m forced to think: Who is running my country? .. copied from an X post of Dr Rabbia Khan, 08 Oct 2026.