Russia’s Changing Afghanistan Policy Raises Concerns for Pakistan

Russia’s changing approach toward Afghanistan is raising questions about the future of regional security and Pakistan’s relations with the Taliban. The Moscow Format, originally intended to promote political stability and address security concerns, increasingly appears focused on accommodating the Taliban regime.

The October 5 meeting ended without a joint statement after disagreements over references to terrorism and Afghanistan’s obligations toward neighboring countries. Similar language had appeared in previous statements, highlighting the Taliban’s reluctance to accept clear commitments on security.

Russia’s recognition of the Taliban government in July 2025 and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s description of it as a “national government” reflect Moscow’s growing political engagement with Kabul. Meanwhile, India has expanded its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. Pakistan has accused India of supporting militant groups, including the TTP and BLA, although New Delhi denies these allegations. Russia’s and India’s engagement with Kabul could give the Taliban greater diplomatic options and reduce Pakistan’s influence.

The United Nations has repeatedly raised concerns about terrorist organizations operating from Afghan territory. Pakistan remains particularly concerned about the TTP’s activities, arguing that the Taliban authorities have failed to take adequate action against militants using Afghanistan to attack Pakistan.

The Taliban have also resisted similar security-related language in earlier regional discussions, raising doubts about their willingness to accept binding political commitments.

Russia may view engagement with the Taliban as a way to maintain influence and prevent Afghanistan from becoming a battleground for competing powers. However, political engagement without meaningful counterterrorism measures could leave neighboring countries exposed to continuing security threats.

For Pakistan, the changing regional environment presents a difficult challenge. Islamabad may need to reassess its Afghanistan policy, placing greater emphasis on verifiable security commitments rather than diplomatic assurances alone.

The future relevance of the Moscow Format will depend on whether regional powers can maintain a common position that Afghan territory must not be used to threaten neighboring states. .. Source