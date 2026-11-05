There are leaders who spend their time seeking foreign assistance, and there are leaders who ask why their countries remain dependent on it despite receiving help for decades. Captain Ibrahim Traoré, the leader of Burkina Faso, has raised precisely this question.

On August 6, 2023, France announced the suspension of its development assistance and budgetary support to Burkina Faso. This followed growing tensions between the two countries, particularly after Burkina Faso supported the military authorities who had taken power in neighbouring Niger.

Traoré’s reported response was remarkable for its emphasis on self-reliance. He questioned why decades of French assistance had failed to bring meaningful development to his country.

His message was simple: if 63 years of foreign assistance had not made Burkina Faso prosperous, its withdrawal should encourage the nation to work harder and depend more on its own resources rather than surrender to dependency.

Earlier, in March 2023, his government had also terminated a military assistance agreement with France dating back to 1961, paving the way for the departure of French military personnel.

What makes this message important is not simply its defiance of a former colonial power. It is the emphasis on national dignity, control over national resources and the responsibility of a nation to shape its own future.

Traoré’s words also offer food for thought for countries like Pakistan. We have received foreign loans, grants and assistance for decades. Yet our economic problems, dependence on external lenders and governance failures continue to haunt us.

Instead of treating public office as an opportunity for personal enrichment, our rulers should regard it as a responsibility to serve the nation. Instead of seeking another loan to cover the failures of the previous one, they should focus on building a productive economy, controlling corruption, developing human resources and making better use of national wealth.

Traoré’s message reflects an approach built around national self-reliance and sovereignty. Whether his government can translate these words into lasting economic progress is another matter. Burkina Faso continues to face serious security and development challenges, and strong words alone cannot solve them.

Nevertheless, the question he has raised deserves serious consideration: If foreign assistance does not make a nation capable of standing on its own feet, what is the purpose of that assistance?

A country’s real strength lies not in the generosity of foreign donors but in the honesty of its leadership, the hard work of its people and the responsible use of its own resources.

“The Homeland or Death. We Shall Overcome.”

— Ibrahim Traoré’s message of national sovereignty, as expressed in Burkina Faso’s national motto. .. Source