Video: Let the Birds Live – Beyond the Headlines | Chitral News

CHITRAL: Duck shooting and partridge hunting are reportedly in full swing in Pakistan, with licences and permits being issued to facilitate the killing of birds for sport. At a time when wildlife conservation and animal protection are receiving growing attention worldwide, it is disturbing to see the killing of innocent creatures being treated as recreation.

What pleasure can there be in shooting a bird that is simply flying, feeding or searching for shelter? These creatures have not harmed us. They ask nothing from humanity except the freedom to live. Yet, for some, their lives become targets and their dead bodies trophies to be displayed as achievements.

Around the world, campaigns are being conducted to discourage animal cruelty, protect endangered species and promote compassion towards wildlife. Pakistan, too, needs to reflect on its responsibilities. Wildlife is not an inexhaustible resource, nor does the possession of a hunting licence make the unnecessary killing of living creatures morally acceptable.

If the government is not prepared to impose a complete ban on recreational hunting, it should at least reconsider the issuance of hunting permits, strengthen conservation measures and discourage the public glorification of killing birds and animals. Equally, social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, X, Instagram and Telegram should review their policies on content that displays slain wildlife as trophies or celebrates recreational cruelty. Such displays should not be normalised as entertainment.

Nature has blessed humanity with countless pleasures: mountains, rivers, forests, birdsong and the beauty of wildlife. We can enjoy all these gifts without destroying them. True enjoyment lies in watching a bird fly freely, not in bringing it down with a gun.

How can we expect kindness from our Creator while showing so little kindness to His creation? Perhaps it is time to understand that the right to enjoy life is not ours alone.

Let the birds live. They have as much reason to cherish life as we do. .. CN report, 24 Nov 2026