Video: The Untapped Talent of the Mountains – Beyond the Headlines | Chitral News

CHITRAL: The people of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan have immense natural talent, resilience and intellectual potential. Growing up in a challenging mountain environment often develops qualities such as patience, adaptability, hard work and self-reliance. Yet, despite these strengths, the people of these regions have historically had fewer opportunities for quality education, professional development and economic advancement than those living in more developed parts of the country. As a result, much of their potential has remained untapped.

Education Opened the Door

The transformation witnessed over the past five decades offers an important lesson. The late Prince Karim Aga Khan recognised that education was the key to changing the future of these remote communities. His vision and the educational initiatives promoted by the Aga Khan Development Network helped open doors for generations of young people, particularly in areas where educational facilities were scarce. Today, people from Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan are making their mark in education, business, public administration, the armed forces, sports and other professions.

The appointment of an army officer from Gilgit (Hunza) to the important position of Corps Commander Quetta, is another example of how individuals from these regions can reach the highest levels of national responsibility. Chitralis, too, have distinguished themselves in various professions, demonstrating that geographical remoteness is no measure of an individual’s ability or potential.

Beyond Isolated Success Stories

The real challenge, however, is to ensure that such achievements do not remain isolated success stories. The governments, educational institutions and development organisations must invest more in these regions, particularly in quality education, vocational training, technology and employment opportunities. Female education deserves the highest priority. Educating girls does not benefit only individual families; it raises the educational, social and economic standards of entire communities. An educated mother can transform the future of generations.

A Level Playing Field

Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan do not need sympathy or special privileges. They need a level playing field, access to quality education and opportunities to demonstrate their abilities. Their people have repeatedly shown what they can achieve when given the right environment. The future of these mountain communities will depend largely on how effectively their human potential is nurtured today.

— CN Report