Pope Rejects Death Penalty, Says It Violates Human Dignity

Pope Leo XIV has reiterated the Catholic Church’s opposition to the death penalty, saying that it violates the dignity and rights of human beings.

In a message posted on his official X account on the World Day Against the Death Penalty, the Pope said that justice and public safety could be ensured without executing criminals.

He said that effective prison systems could protect society while allowing convicted criminals an opportunity to reform and seek redemption.

The Pope’s statement came amid controversy over the planned execution of Nidal Hassan, who was convicted by a US military court in 2013 of killing 13 people and wounding 32 others in the 2009 Fort Hood shooting.

The US military announced that his execution by firing squad was scheduled for December 3, 2026, although further legal proceedings could delay it.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, also criticised the plan to livestream the execution, saying that executions should not be turned into public spectacles. Archbishop Paul Coakley, head of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, called for the decision to be reconsidered.

The Catholic Church maintains that criminals can be punished and society protected without resorting to the death penalty. .. Source