CHITRAL: A remarkable movement encouraging young children to attend Fajr prayers in mosques is attracting attention across the Muslim world. Beginning in Algeria and inspiring similar initiatives in Morocco and elsewhere, the campaign carries a simple but powerful message: develop good habits and strong moral values from childhood.

Known in Algeria as Rijal al-Fajr, meaning “Men of Dawn”, the initiative encourages young boys to leave their beds before sunrise and join congregational prayers at local mosques. What reportedly began with a small group of children has grown through community participation and social media publicity.

In Morocco, a similar campaign called Fursan al-Fajr, or “Knights of Dawn”, has also drawn public interest. Pictures and videos of children gathering for morning prayers have inspired admiration among many Muslims.

The significance of this movement goes beyond offering prayers. It teaches children punctuality, discipline, cleanliness, companionship and respect for religious obligations. Instead of merely lecturing children about good conduct, it introduces them to positive habits through practical experience.

There are, of course, important considerations. Children must receive adequate sleep, and their safety and education should never be compromised. Religious participation should be encouraged with affection and understanding rather than pressure.

For Pakistan, particularly Chitral, the movement offers a useful lesson. Our mosques can become centres not only of worship but also of character building, where children learn honesty, kindness, responsibility and respect for others.

A society cannot improve through laws and punishments alone. Lasting change begins when good values become part of everyday life.

The sight of young children walking towards a mosque in the early morning darkness is therefore more than a religious spectacle. It is a reminder that the foundations of a better society are laid in childhood. .. CN report, 26 Nov 2026