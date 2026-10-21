Politics vs. Governance: What Does Pakistan Really Need?

CHITRAL: It is widely asserted that democracy is the best form of government. Yet, Pakistan’s political history paints a starkly different picture -one that is plagued by systemic inefficiency, corruption, and instability. The political domain has repeatedly sacrificed principles of good governance to prioritize survival, patronizing supporters while neglecting public welfare.

Ironically, military intervention has often been fueled by democratic misdeeds themselves, with rival political factions actively inviting and celebrating military takeovers. However, military regimes have proven equally ineffective; seeking superficial legitimacy, they inevitably appease the very politicians they ousted. Behind the scenes, an entrenched bureaucracy quietly enjoys and preserves this fragile status quo. As a result, good governance has remained the ultimate casualty under both civilian and military rule.

This brings us to a fundamental question: Should we prioritize politics or good governance, given that the two seem unable to coexist in our context?

History offers alternative models. Take Singapore’s transformation under Lee Kuan Yew. By subordinating partisan politics and championing a meritocratic, governance first, framework, he turned a vulnerable island nation into a global powerhouse. Why must Pakistan remain tethered to a failing political framework? Systems of governance are human creations, not divine mandates.

Politics is not sacred, nor did it descend from heaven. Pakistan cannot afford another cycle in which leaders win power, lose governance, and leave citizens to pay the price. The choice before us is not between democracy and dictatorship, but between a politics of survival and a system of service. Let every office, every budget, and every appointment be measured by one standard: does it improve the life of the ordinary citizen? If democracy cannot deliver clean water, justice, jobs, education, and security, then it is merely a hollow ritual. Pakistan needs governance first, powered by merit, technology, and accountability-where power is not a prize to be enjoyed, but a trust to be discharged. .. CN report, 21 Oct 2026