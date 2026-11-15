From Ancient Myths to Modern Cults: Our Endless Hunger for ‘Ultimate Truth’

CHITRAL: Throughout history, human beings have shown an extraordinary desire to believe in something greater than themselves. From ancient civilizations worshipping the sun, stars, animals, and kings, to modern-day cults and ideologies, people have often placed their faith in individuals or ideas that promise meaning, certainty, and truth.

One reason may be that humans are naturally uncomfortable with uncertainty. Life is full of unanswered questions: Why are we here? What happens after death? What is the purpose of suffering? In the search for answers, many people become vulnerable to individuals who claim to possess the “ultimate truth.” These self-proclaimed saints, gurus, and cult leaders often offer simple solutions to complex questions, attracting followers who seek certainty and belonging.

The phenomenon is not limited to ancient times. Despite living in an age of science, technology, and unprecedented access to information, millions continue to follow charismatic leaders and questionable movements. History has repeatedly shown how blind faith can lead people to surrender their judgment, sometimes with tragic consequences.

Japan, for instance, witnessed a horrifying example in 1995 when members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult, led by Shoko Asahara, carried out a deadly sarin gas attack on Tokyo’s underground railway system. The cult had convinced its followers that its leader possessed extraordinary spiritual powers and that violence was part of a divine mission.

Even today if someone comes up with declaration of a new cult and proclaims himself a ‘saviour’, he will not be dissapointed in finding ready followers.

But why does this happen? Why are people so eager to surrender their independent judgement to someone promising them the ultimate truth?

Perhaps the answer lies in human nature itself. Uncertainty frightens us. We seek meaning, security, belonging and reassurance that life has a purpose. Someone offering simple answers to complicated questions can therefore become enormously attractive.

Perhaps humanity’s greatest weakness is not a lack of intelligence but an unwillingness to question what it desperately wants to believe. The real challenge is not finding someone who claims to know the truth, but developing the courage to question everything, including our own beliefs. .. CN report, 15 Nov 2026