Norway Saves For The Future While Pakistan Borrows On

If we calculate Norway’s national wealth, every Norwegian is a millionaire. The country’s total wealth is so great that saying Norway could buy the whole world several times would not be merely a metaphor. The remarkable thing is that this wealth is not locked away in the accounts of a few people. It has been protected through a national system for future generations.

Norway has an army, missiles, fighter jets, and a navy. However, its national strength is not displayed through military power and grandeur.

Oil wealth made Norway one of the richest countries in the world, but it did not make the country focus only on weapons and war.

On its national day, while many countries display their armies and military equipment, Norwegian children march through the streets carrying national flags. Norway’s most beautiful display of power is not tanks or cannons, but the small flags held by children. The sight of children filling the streets is truly beautiful.

Young children can often walk, cycle, or take the train to school by themselves. Their parents do not need to accompany them all the time. This is not only because of the police. It reflects a society where people generally trust one another and have greater confidence in the state.

Education is considered a responsibility of the state. Schools receive extensive public funding, and children’s basic needs are not left entirely to their parents’ financial ability.

Norway does not encourage the display of wealth or official status. There is no artificial distance between the prime minister and ordinary citizens. A public office does not automatically mean special protocol, motorcades, road closures, and dozens of vehicles.

Norwegian leaders appear to be part of the same society they govern.

Most importantly, Norway did not allow its oil to remain merely oil. It converted underground resources into national wealth. A large part of its oil income was transferred to the Government Pension Fund Global, one of the world’s largest investment funds. The fund is intended to benefit both present and future generations.nbim+1

Norway has private property, businesses, and investment, but land and construction are regulated through planning and law. Its system balances individual ownership with the public interest.

Norway teaches us that wealth is not created only by having oil. It shows us how a state should manage its wealth after it is created.

Norway has oil, capital, private property, and businesses. At the same time, it also provides education, healthcare, social protection, public services, and a share of its wealth for future generations.

Therefore, Norway’s most important question is not how many tanks, missiles, or warplanes it has. The real question is: who benefits from the wealth it possesses?

That question can be a true measure of a country’s development.

Pakistan, by contrast, appears to use much of its national wealth for the military, bureaucracy, government, and politicians—for their privileges and luxuries. For ordinary people, there are often only promises, false hopes, and loans from the IMF, which are taken in the name of the country but may not improve their lives. One country is saving wealth for future generations; the other is burdening future generations with debt to support present-day luxuries. .. Adapted from a FB post of Barkat Hussein Shad, 08 Oct 2026