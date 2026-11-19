Muslims are projected to outnumber Christians globally by 2035, becoming the world’s largest religious community, according to a new study by the Pew Research Center.

The study attributes this growth mainly to higher birth rates and a younger population among Muslims. Muslim women have an average of 3.1 children, compared with 2.5 among Christian women. Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim mothers gave birth to an estimated 252 million children, compared with 208 million born to Christian mothers.

The report projects that the global Muslim population could reach 3.6 billion by 2070, while the Christian population may remain just below three billion. Pakistan is also expected to overtake Indonesia as the country with the largest Muslim population by that time.

The geographical distribution of Christianity is changing as well. Africa is expected to become its main population centre, with more than half of the world’s Christians projected to live in sub-Saharan Africa by 2070. Meanwhile, the number of people identifying with no particular religion is also increasing in several parts of the world.

These projections point to a significant change in the world’s religious landscape. However, population growth alone cannot be taken as a measure of the strength of a faith or the quality of its followers.

For Muslims, the findings offer an opportunity to reflect on a broader responsibility. A growing population should also mean greater commitment to education, knowledge, justice, honesty and service to humanity. The real strength of a religious community lies not merely in its numbers but in the values it practises and the contribution it makes to society.

Source: Pew Research Center, global religious population projections.