Muslims by Declaration, Heathens by Deeds

CHITRAL: We proudly call ourselves Muslims. We carry Muslim names, recite the Kalima, offer prayers, observe fasting, celebrate Eid and speak openly about our faith. By declaration, there is hardly any doubt about who we are.

But the real question is: How much of Islam is reflected in our character and daily actions?

Islam is not merely a declaration of faith. It is also honesty, justice, compassion, patience, responsibility and respect for the rights of others. It teaches us not to cheat, lie, exploit, oppress or deceive. It asks us to fulfil our promises, speak the truth, pay what we owe and protect the rights of other human beings.

Yet, in our everyday lives, we often do the opposite. We lie when it suits us, cheat when we can get away with it, use influence to bypass merit, evade our responsibilities and sometimes deny others their rights without feeling much guilt. We condemn corruption in public but may tolerate it when it benefits us personally.

This creates a painful contradiction: we identify ourselves as Muslims by declaration, but our conduct sometimes resembles that of people who have never heard the moral teachings of Islam. .. CN report, 03 Oct 2026