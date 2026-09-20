International Tableeghi Ijtima Begins in Chitral

International Tableeghi Ijtima is to begin in Chitral town this evening. The Chitral polo ground is being set for the large expected gathering.

The Tablighi Jamaat is arguably the largest grassroots Islamic movement today, present in over 150 countries. Its global headquarters (markaz) in Raiwind, near Lahore, and its second major center in Tongi, Bangladesh, host annual gatherings that can draw up to around two million people each. Many Muslims, locally and internationally, are drawn to its organized trips (khuruj) because they experience spiritual peace, brotherhood, and a sense of purpose while stepping away from daily routines.

The movement’s core emphasis is on reviving religious practice: regular prayers, mosque attendance, remembrance of Allah, and following the Prophet’s example in rituals and personal devotion. Preaching usually revolves around the “Six Points,” which focus on faith, salat, knowledge, honoring fellow Muslims, sincerity, and time for dawah. This ritual-centered approach has helped Tablighi Jamaat grow rapidly, especially in Pakistan, where its influence is deeply embedded in mosques and neighborhoods.

However, a common observation is that sermons often place little explicit stress on ethical character as a precondition of true faith-on being a good human being before being labeled a devout Muslim. There is relatively less focus on honesty, fairness, kindness to others, protection of others’ rights, and living as a blessing to all of Allah’s creation.

If, even for one year, the movement were to make truthfulness a central theme- repeatedly reminding Muslims to avoid lying and highlighting the Quranic warning, “Allah’s curse be upon the liars” (Surah Al Imran, Ayat 61)-it could transform everyday life conduct across Muslim societies.

Such a shift, prioritizing daily character over ritual alone, might improve trust in markets, homes, and public life in Pakistan and beyond, and arguably would be more transformative than a hundred years of preaching focused only on prayers and outward religious forms while ignoring or under rating character building in daily lives. .. CN report, 20 Sep 2026