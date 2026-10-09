KP earns record revenue from markhor trophy hunting permits

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has earned more than Rs335 million from the auction of four markhor trophy hunting permits. The auction generated record revenue for the province.
The auction was held under Chief Conservator Wildlife Dr Mohsin Farooqi. Four exportable markhor hunting permits were auctioned for village conservation committees in Chitral and Kohistan.
The permits generated a combined revenue of $1.2118 million, equivalent to around Rs335.69 million. The highest bid was recorded for the Toshi Two permit in Chitral at $335,600. The amount equals around Rs92.97 million.
The Toshi One permit fetched $320,600, while the Gahiret Gol permit was sold for $260,000. The Kaigah Khwar permit attracted a bid of $295,600. Last year, the highest markhor permit bid stood at $272,000.
Under the revenue-sharing arrangement, 80 percent of the auction proceeds will support local communities and wildlife conservation. The remaining 20 percent will be deposited into the provincial government treasury… Source
Comment (1)
“In a world with boundless opportunities for amusement, it’s detestable that anyone would choose to get thrills from killing others who ask for nothing from life but the chance to remain alive. The animals whose lives he has so cold-heartedly snuffed out have precisely the same capacity to feel pain and suffer as we do. All leave family members or mates behind when they’re killed, and none is exempt from grief. Sport hunting is a sickness, a perversion and a danger and should be recognised as such. People who get their “amusement” from hunting and killing defenceless animals can only be suffering from a mental disorder. We know that we should protect the most vulnerable and helpless in society, not destroy them – much less derive pleasure from doing so. Thankfully, those of us with a conscience are appalled by the idea of gunning down animals for the sake of a thrill or a photo”. — Sir Roger Moore