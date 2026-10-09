KP earns record revenue from markhor trophy hunting permits

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has earned more than Rs335 million from the auction of four markhor trophy hunting permits. The auction generated record revenue for the province.

The auction was held under Chief Conservator Wildlife Dr Mohsin Farooqi. Four exportable markhor hunting permits were auctioned for village conservation committees in Chitral and Kohistan.

The permits generated a combined revenue of $1.2118 million, equivalent to around Rs335.69 million. The highest bid was recorded for the Toshi Two permit in Chitral at $335,600. The amount equals around Rs92.97 million.

The Toshi One permit fetched $320,600, while the Gahiret Gol permit was sold for $260,000. The Kaigah Khwar permit attracted a bid of $295,600. Last year, the highest markhor permit bid stood at $272,000.

Under the revenue-sharing arrangement, 80 percent of the auction proceeds will support local communities and wildlife conservation. The remaining 20 percent will be deposited into the provincial government treasury… Source