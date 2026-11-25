CHITRAL: Across Pakistan, motorists are increasingly demanding the removal of steel cat’s eyes installed on roads, complaining that these raised metal studs are causing considerable damage to vehicle tyres. Instead of improving road safety, these installations have become a source of frustration and unnecessary expense for thousands of motorists.

Road studs are meant to guide drivers, particularly at night and during poor visibility. Yet, in many countries, reflective road studs are designed with rubber or other resilient materials that are less damaging to vehicles. Why, then, are rigid steel studs being installed on Pakistani roads? Have the relevant authorities examined their impact on tyres, vehicle safety and maintenance costs before approving their use?

Road safety measures should protect motorists, not punish them financially. Steel cat’s eyes, particularly when improperly installed, excessively raised or poorly maintained, can damage tyres and create additional hazards for vehicles, especially motorcycles and smaller cars. The cumulative cost of replacing damaged tyres is an avoidable burden on ordinary citizens already struggling with rising living expenses.

The National Highway Authority, provincial highway departments and other road-owning agencies must take notice. A technical review should be conducted to assess the suitability of these metal studs, their installation standards and their actual contribution to road safety. Where safer and more durable alternatives are available, resilient rubber or appropriately designed reflective road studs should replace the damaging installations.

Why should Pakistani motorists pay the price for a road-safety measure that can be made safer and more vehicle-friendly? Remove the damaging steel cat’s eyes and put public convenience and safety first. .. CN report, 25 Nov 2026