Khuzar Sports Arena Opens in Garam Chashma, Bringing New Opportunities for Youth

CHITRAL: Murdān Valley (Garam Chashma), home to around 800 families, has long lacked proper sports facilities because of its mountainous and uneven terrain. This has deprived local children and young people of opportunities to participate in organised sports.

To address this problem, Zulfiqar Ali Khan established the Khuzar Foundation about a year ago, with the vision of providing sports facilities and healthy activities for the local community. After a year of hard work, the Khuzar Sports Arena reached its initial stage of completion in October 2026. The facility was formally inaugurated on October 18.

Zulfiqar’s father, Jahangir Khan, generously allocated a large portion of his cultivated land at Utrai for the project. Local community members appreciated the family’s contribution and praised their efforts to continue the legacy of Menoor and Rehmat Jawan Chervelo in a modern form.

Speaking at the ceremony, Zulfiqar said the foundation aims to keep young people away from drugs, boredom and negative activities by engaging them in sports and other constructive pursuits. It also seeks to bring children from different villages closer, develop their talents and encourage them to excel in education and sports.

The arena currently offers facilities for football, volleyball, badminton and a gym. A library and sports club are also planned for the future. Zulfiqar stressed that the project was not intended to make money but to serve the community.

The opening ceremony featured football matches between senior players and young teams, along with a tug-of-war competition. The Murdān Cluster team won all three contests.

The event concluded with traditional Chitrali caps and garlands presented to guests, followed by a community lunch. Jahangir Khan thanked everyone who attended. .. CN report, 01 Nov 2026