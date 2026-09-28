GB Polo Players Also Reject Move Against Chitral Polo Association

CHITRAL: After Chitral, polo players from Gilgit-Baltistan, Nagar and Ghizer have also strongly opposed the reported move to dissolve the Chitral Polo Association. At a meeting in Skardu, held under the chairmanship of Gilgit-Baltistan Polo Association President Kashif Zia, the players unanimously passed a resolution rejecting the move.

The players expressed full confidence in legendary Chitral polo player Shahzada Sikandar-ul-Mulk, saying he remains president of the Chitral Polo Association. They demanded that the Secretary of Sports and Tourism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, withdraw what they described as an illegal notification concerning the association.

The players warned that continued interference in polo affairs could seriously harm the traditional sport in Chitral. They said that if the issue was not resolved, polo players from Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan could launch protests.

The meeting concluded with the Gilgit-Baltistan Polo Association expressing solidarity with the Chitral Polo Association and calling for an immediate resolution of the dispute in the interest of polo and its players. .. CN report, 28 Sep 2026