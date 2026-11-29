CHITRAL: While increases in the prices of essential commodities are a recurring phenomenon, the pace of recent price hikes in Chitral’s markets has become unprecedented, placing an additional burden on households already struggling with limited sources of income.

The price of a 20kg bag of flour (atta), which was previously available for around Rs3,200, has suddenly jumped to Rs3,900. Similarly, LPG, an essential household fuel as cooking gas is not available through pipelines, has become increasingly expensive. An 11kg LPG cylinder, commonly used for domestic cooking, is reportedly selling for around Rs6,500.

What is particularly concerning is not merely the increase in prices but the speed at which it is taking place, apparently without any effective check on the market. For ordinary consumers, especially those dependent on fixed or modest incomes, such sudden increases leave little room to adjust household budgets.

Chitral’s economic realities make the situation even more difficult. Employment opportunities and income-generating avenues are limited, while the cost of transporting essential commodities to the region adds to the financial burden, and transporters exploit this factor by adding in their own share of dishonesty in price fixation.

The district administration and relevant price-control authorities need to take notice and ensure that prices are monitored regularly, profiteering is discouraged and official price lists are enforced. Consumers should not be left entirely at the mercy of an unchecked market.

With incomes largely stagnant and the cost of everyday necessities rising relentlessly, Chitral’s ordinary residents are being pushed into an increasingly difficult economic corner. For many households, managing basic necessities is fast becoming a daily struggle. .. CN report, 29 Nov 2026