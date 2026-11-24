CHITRAL: Chitral has long been known for its peaceful society, honesty and strong moral values. But the worsening economic situation is threatening to undermine this cherished social character. Skyrocketing prices, unemployment, shrinking livelihood opportunities and declining purchasing power have pushed many households to the brink of financial desperation.

When educated young people cannot find jobs, daily wagers struggle to feed their families and ordinary households can barely afford basic necessities, economic frustration inevitably builds up. In such circumstances, some vulnerable individuals may resort to petty theft, fraud, deception and other unlawful activities to make ends meet. This does not justify crime, but ignoring the economic desperation behind it would be equally irresponsible.

The disturbing possibility is that poverty is gradually eroding the honesty, trust and social harmony for which Chitral has been known for generations. The authorities must wake up to this emerging challenge. Creating employment, supporting small businesses, promoting tourism and expanding economic opportunities are not merely development priorities; they are also essential measures for preventing social decay.

Chitral cannot afford to lose its greatest wealth: the integrity and character of its people. .. CN report, 24 Nov 2026