CHITRAL: Pakistan has a reason to celebrate. The journey of 40 year old Wing Commander Muhammad Zeeshan Ali from the skies to space is a remarkable reminder that the courage, discipline and determination developed in the cockpit can take human achievement to extraordinary heights.

A fighter pilot is trained to operate under extreme pressure, make split-second decisions and remain composed in situations where a moment’s hesitation can make all the difference. These are precisely the qualities required in the demanding world of space exploration. The transition from flying high-performance aircraft to venturing beyond Earth’s atmosphere is therefore a natural extension of the same spirit of courage, precision and excellence.

And now, he has done just that. On 25 November 2026, Zeeshan Ali blasted off aboard China’s Shenzhou-24 spacecraft from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, becoming the first Pakistani to enter Earth’s orbit. He is also the first foreign astronaut to join a crewed mission to China’s Tiangong space station.

His achievement is particularly significant because he is not merely a passenger on a historic flight. As a payload specialist, he will participate in scientific experiments involving advanced materials, microalgae and crop research. Four Pakistani research projects will benefit from the unique conditions of microgravity.

What makes this achievement even more inspiring is the preparation behind it. Zeeshan Ali and fellow Pakistani candidate Khurram Daud underwent rigorous astronaut training in China, including centrifuge exercises, emergency procedures, survival drills, spacecraft simulations and the demanding task of learning technical Chinese. Ali’s background as a fighter pilot provided a valuable foundation for this challenging transition.

There is a larger lesson here for Pakistan. Our problem has never been a shortage of talent, intelligence or ambition. It has been the failure to create institutions and opportunities that identify, nurture and reward excellence. When merit, rigorous training and opportunity come together, Pakistanis can compete with the best in the world.

Zeeshan Ali’s achievement should therefore be celebrated not merely as a moment of national pride but as a challenge to the country: invest in science, technology, research and education; encourage young people to dream beyond conventional boundaries; and give merit the space it deserves.

It is also important to recognise that Pakistani adventurer Namira Salim became the first Pakistani national to travel to space on a suborbital commercial flight in 2023. Zeeshan Ali’s distinction is that he is the first Pakistani to enter orbit and the first foreign astronaut to visit China’s Tiangong space station.

‘Fighter pilots do it better’! : From defending the country’s skies to exploring the frontiers of space, Pakistan’s men and women have demonstrated that human potential knows no boundaries. May this historic flight inspire a generation to aim higher, think bigger and reach further.

Pakistan’s flag has risen into orbit. Now let our ambitions rise with it! .. CN report, 25 Nov 2026