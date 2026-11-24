CHITRAL: Business confidence in Pakistan has suffered a sharp decline, with foreign investors expressing even greater pessimism amid rising geopolitical tensions, instability in the Middle East and persistent domestic economic challenges. According to the latest Business Confidence Survey by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), overall business confidence has fallen by 36 percentage points, from positive 13% to negative 23%.

The survey, conducted during September and October 2026, covered businesses contributing nearly 80% of Pakistan’s GDP, including manufacturing, services and retail companies in major cities and smaller urban centres.

The loss of confidence among foreign investors was particularly pronounced. Sentiment among OICCI members plunged 55 percentage points, from positive 28% to negative 27%, reversing their traditionally more optimistic outlook compared with the wider business community.

All three major sectors recorded negative confidence levels. Retail and wholesale suffered the steepest decline of 45 percentage points, falling to negative 25%. Manufacturing confidence dropped 34 points to negative 25%, while services declined 31 points to negative 17%.

The survey also revealed weakening expectations for investment and employment. Capital investment sentiment fell from positive 2% to negative 14%, while employment expectations dropped to negative 6%. Although expectations for business expansion remained marginally positive at 3%, they had declined by 27 percentage points.

The deteriorating business environment is reflected in the fact that 78% of respondents said operating conditions had worsened over the preceding six months, compared with 47% in the previous survey. Looking ahead, 44% expected conditions to deteriorate further, while only 23% anticipated an improvement.

Inflation and taxation emerged as the leading obstacles to business growth, identified by 84% and 81% of respondents respectively. Expensive energy, frequent fuel price adjustments, security concerns, policy uncertainty and high operating costs were also cited as major impediments.

OICCI President Umar Ahsan Khan said the sharp decline, particularly among foreign investors, highlighted structural weaknesses requiring urgent attention. He called for predictable government policies, competitive taxation and affordable, reliable energy to restore investor confidence and encourage economic activity.

OICCI Secretary General M. Abdul Aleem said the reversal in sentiment among established foreign investors should be a matter of serious concern, as it reflected not only international uncertainties but also persistent weaknesses in Pakistan’s domestic business environment.

The findings raise an important question about the country’s economic direction. Improvements in some macroeconomic indicators have yet to translate into better conditions for businesses or stronger investment prospects. Without policy consistency, a competitive tax regime, affordable energy and a supportive business environment, Pakistan risks discouraging the very investors it needs to generate employment, expand industries and sustain economic growth. .. CN report (Source)