SHENZHEN: Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a complete ban on nuclear weapons and urged China, the United States and Russia to work together to prevent a nuclear war, promote global peace and strengthen cooperation.

Addressing a closely watched summit of the three countries’ leaders in Shenzhen on Thursday, November 19, Xi described nuclear weapons as a “sword of Damocles” hanging over humanity. He said nuclear weapons should be comprehensively banned and completely destroyed, with the ultimate objective of creating a world free of nuclear weapons. “A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” he said, stressing the need to prevent such a conflict and maintain global strategic stability.

According to China’s CCTV News, Xi outlined four principles for managing relations among major powers: mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, mutually beneficial cooperation, and dialogue and consultation.

He said countries should respect one another’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, political systems and development paths, while refraining from interfering in each other’s internal affairs. Differences should be addressed through mutual understanding, and no country should cross another’s red lines.

Rejecting the inevitability of a clash between major powers, Xi said China, Russia and the United States should act as partners rather than rivals. He urged them to avoid confrontation, uphold the post-World War II international order and respect the principles of the United Nations Charter.

On economic relations, Xi called for stronger trade and investment cooperation, arguing that the three countries possessed complementary strengths in resources, manufacturing and consumption. He cautioned against Cold War thinking, economic decoupling and disruptions to global supply chains.

He also proposed greater coordination among the three countries to protect global energy security and ensure the smooth functioning of energy supply chains and markets.

Emphasising the importance of dialogue, Xi said differences among major powers were inevitable, but a lack of communication could turn minor disagreements into serious conflicts. He called for regular high-level exchanges, open communication channels and mechanisms to prevent crises and avoid misunderstandings.

Xi further observed that conflicts continued to emerge in different parts of the world, placing greater responsibility on major powers to promote peace. He urged China, Russia and the United States to encourage conflicting parties to resolve disputes through dialogue, political negotiations and diplomatic means. .. CN Monitoring (Source)