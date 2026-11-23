An appeal to the Minister of Communications on the Lowari Tunnelاردو
Dear Sir,
Through the page of your esteemed news and views website, I have an appeal on behalf of all the people of Chitral for the Minister of Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan Sahib, who is scheduled to visit Chitral tomorrow, 24 November.
The Lowari Tunnel, which is the only viable route between Chitral and the rest of Pakistan, has been a blessing in its construction but has become a curse in its administration. Private and passenger vehicles are held up at both ends of the tunnel by the NHA staff posted there on the pretext that the tunnel is a one-way route and vehicles will be allowed inside only after all vehicles coming from the opposite side have exited the tunnel.
The above excuse for holding up vehicles is not true. Here are the facts:
- The tunnel is not a one-way tunnel, nor has it been designed as one. If it were so, the NHA would have put up a large billboard in front of the tunnel saying so.
- The tunnel is not so narrow. In fact, it is wider than the main road between Chakdara and Timergara, on which hundreds of large and small vehicles cross each other round the clock. The Lowari Tunnel is wider than this road in many places. As the Chakdara-Timergara road has not been made a one-way road, why should the Lowari Tunnel be?
- When some official-number-plate car arrives, or someone with an expensive vehicle or sifarish comes, the tunnel ‘becomes’ two-way and they sail through without hindrance. But when a private coaster van arrives with passengers, including women, children, elderly people and sick people, they are made to wait at the mouth of the tunnel for no rhyme or reason.
- Public representatives know this very well, but they have no problem with this issue because when they approach the tunnel, they are promptly allowed in. Let the poor people go to hell!
- The excuse put forward by the NHA is: “Who will take responsibility if there is an accident inside the tunnel?” This is the most flimsy question. Who takes responsibility when there is an accident on the road? Three years ago, the tunnel was kept open for two-way traffic simultaneously for a full year by a sensible and God-fearing tunnel manager. At that time, there was no question like, “Who will be responsible if there is an accident?” Incidentally, there was not a single accident during this period. Any accident that has ever happened in the tunnel has not been due to head-on collisions but rather due to holding up vehicles and then letting them enter in a swarm.
- If vehicles are allowed to enter as they approach from both sides without stopping them, there will hardly be more than three or four vehicles inside the tunnel at any one time, even during the busy tourist season.
- It is therefore appealed to the Honourable Minister of Communications to announce during his visit to Chitral that, from now on, no vehicle will be stopped at the Lowari Tunnel, regardless. The barrier should be removed, and security checks, etc., should be carried out away from the mouth of the tunnel. The tunnel should be made available to vehicles as is the practice everywhere in the country and the world.
- This announcement by the Honourable Minister does not involve money or future projects. It is a simple administrative action that can bring much-needed relief to travellers. .. Letter from Sabir Ahmad Chitral. 23 Nov 2026
Comments (2)
The Lowari Tunnel upto now has been a two way tunnel. Two months ago the DC Chitral met a serious accident in it while crossing another vehicle. Since then it has become a one way tunnel. Inshallah, like is the way with us, this incident will soon be forgotten and things will revert. So Sabir and company should not loose too much sleep over it. Let the Minister attend to better things like crucial bridges yet to be built at Mina Khur on the Dir side of the tunnel and a couple of such bridges at Asheret, Baradam on the Chitral side of the tunnel. Such a bridge is also crucially required at Kochangol Drosh.
@Siraj Ulmulk. Sir, with due respect you are not correct in description of facts here. The tunnel has always been treated as a one way passage, except for a one year term when it was declared two way and no accident occured in that time. Secondly the accident of DC did not happen because of an oncomming truck but because of overtaking a truck withhout tail lights. That has nothing to do with the two way passage. Also it seems you have no problem when approaching the tunnel because of your vehicle or your personality, but whenever i have approached the tunnel have met the problem. I have to assert myself as a wing commander and after a lot of altercations when Im allowed to pass through I always refuse and insist that all the vehicles held up should be allowed and mostly it has happened. The communication minister must attend to bridges and roads and all, and this administrative action does not hamper that, nor does it involve money, so i would put it on top priority. cheers!