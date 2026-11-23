Dear Sir,

Through the page of your esteemed news and views website, I have an appeal on behalf of all the people of Chitral for the Minister of Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan Sahib, who is scheduled to visit Chitral tomorrow, 24 November.

The Lowari Tunnel, which is the only viable route between Chitral and the rest of Pakistan, has been a blessing in its construction but has become a curse in its administration. Private and passenger vehicles are held up at both ends of the tunnel by the NHA staff posted there on the pretext that the tunnel is a one-way route and vehicles will be allowed inside only after all vehicles coming from the opposite side have exited the tunnel.

The above excuse for holding up vehicles is not true. Here are the facts: