Drink Your Food and Chew Your Water: A precious Secret to Better Health

CHITRAL: Have you ever heard the unusual advice, “Drink your food and chew your water”? At first, it sounds like a joke. How can anyone drink solid food or chew water? Yet, behind this old saying lies a simple lesson about eating mindfully and taking better care of our health.

The message is not to literally drink your food or chew your water. It is to chew food thoroughly and drink water slowly rather than rushing through meals.

Digestion begins in the mouth. Our teeth break food into smaller pieces, while saliva moistens it and starts breaking down certain carbohydrates. When we swallow food without chewing it properly, we miss an important first step in digestion. Taking time to chew makes swallowing easier and allows us to enjoy the taste and texture of what we eat.

There is another benefit to eating slowly. Our brains need time to receive signals that we are full. People who eat too quickly may consume more food than their bodies need. Slowing down can therefore help prevent overeating and support healthy weight management. It may also be beneficial for people trying to manage their blood sugar levels.

And what about “chewing” water? Obviously, water does not need to be chewed. The idea is simply to take small sips and drink at a comfortable pace instead of gulping down a glass in seconds. There is no need, however, to avoid drinking water with meals. For most people, doing so is perfectly safe.

In today’s busy world, many of us eat while watching television, using mobile phones or thinking about work. We often finish a meal without even noticing what we have eaten. Perhaps it is time to change this habit.

Good health does not always require expensive medicines, supplements or complicated routines. Sometimes, it begins with something as ordinary as sitting down, taking smaller bites, chewing properly and drinking water calmly.

Remember: eat slowly, chew thoroughly and drink mindfully. Your body may thank you for these small but meaningful changes. .. CN report, 17 Oct 2026